Ex-Real & Inter Legend Urges Nerazzurri to Fend Off Interest in Captain Mauro Icardi

Footballing legend Luis Figo has urged former club Inter not to sell star striker Mauro Icardi to Real Madrid.





Links between Icardi and Madrid (another former club for Figo) reared their heads once again this week, prompting the comments from Figo on Icardi whilst also reminiscing about his time with the Nerezzurri.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

“Icardi to Madrid? It’s clear that it wouldn’t be good for Inter or Italian football to lose big players,” the former Portugal winger told Corriere della Sera.

“But clubs have their own policies and projects, so Inter will make their own decisions.

Icardi, who captains Inter, has scored 18 goals this season in 20 appearances, vastly outscoring any Real Madrid player, whose current top scorers are all tied with four goals each.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Figo also commented on Inter's chances in the Scuddetti, of which he won four times himself as a player.

“Scudetto? I hope Inter win it. Juventus and Napoli are strong, and I hope to see a three-way battle, with Inter in the running for the Scudetto.

“My years at Inter were terrific. After Real Madrid, I had the chance to play at a high level again.

“When I arrived, Inter had started winning again and it was great, as was my relationship with the fans. Milan will always be a happy memory for me.”