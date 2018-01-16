Expensive Sunderland Flop Jack Rodwell Finally Set to Leave on a Free With Celtic Interested

Sunderland are currently waiting to hear back from Jack Rodwell over his future after the underwhelming midfielder asked to leave the club, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats have granted the former England international permission to leave, but maintain that he will receive no form of payoff.

Jack Rodwell has cost #safc £4,700 per minute played.



Pound for pound, the worst signing in #safc's history.



My verdict here.

➡️ https://t.co/xNSYmqgPwf pic.twitter.com/4woNqSgu8K — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) January 15, 2018

There has been no progress since on the 26-year-old's situation though and cash-strapped Sunderland are becoming irked by the player's outrageous contract conditions; seeing him pull in £70k-a-week, potentially amassing £5m if he decides to see out his contract.

Chris Coleman's outfit have hope that another club may be willing to take Rodwell off their hands and more importantly off their books in the January window. Celtic are reportedly keen on signing the player on a loan deal, but once again his lofty wages are proving a stumbling block in negotiations.

Rodwell is the only player in the Sunderland squad who was excused a 40% reduced pay packet following relegation, despite making just three first team appearances this term with injuries too frequent at the Stadium of Light.

West Ham Boss David Moyes Dealt Transfer Blow as Sunderland Demand Assurances for Didier Ndong @joejournosun https://t.co/dgQJsqdGyX — Sunderland Pro (@SunderlandPro) January 14, 2018

Lamine Kone and Watford loan target Didier Ndong have both informed the club of their desire to leave the Championship strugglers this January also, as Chris Coleman continues the arduous task of remoulding his current crop.