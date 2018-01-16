'Going Into the Unknown': Ryan Giggs Reveals Need for Counselling to Cope With Life After Football

Ryan Giggs has revealed he attended counselling sessions to cope with the psychological impact of leaving Manchester United in 2016.





The Old Trafford veteran is one of the most decorated players in football history; having won a staggering 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League titles in 963 appearances for the Red Devils.

We’re wishing #MUFC legend Ryan Giggs all the best in his new role as Wales manager. pic.twitter.com/PpG4XPAEO0 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2018

The new Wales coach spent 24 years at the club as a player leaving entirely after two years as Louis van Gaal's assistant manager in 2016, upon the arrival of current coach Jose Mourinho.





Giggs now admits it was a heavy adjustment to make after such a long service to the club (via The Mirror):



"I saw a psychologist when I left United because I had been straight from school into being an apprentice.





"It was the same thing every day, going into Manchester United with a structure, and that was no longer going to be the case.



"I was about to start a new chapter where some of my days I wouldn’t be doing anything. I sought someone’s help regarding that and it was just about managing your week or day.

Ryan Giggs, Wales boss 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/symQgmzS5y — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 15, 2018

"I had never needed a psychologist while I was playing. But it was little things. You don’t just go to the gym around the corner. It helped because I was going into the unknown... It opens your eyes because there is a big old world out there other than football.



"Rather than fearing it, I enjoyed it, but I missed football and am glad to be back."

At 44, the Welshman is now excited for his first full-time management role, after taking over from Chris Coleman as coach of Wales - who play in the China Cup in March.

Giggs rounded off, adding: "I can’t wait to get started. It is frustrating I have to wait until March for my first game."