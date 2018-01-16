Heed the Call-Up: Tottenham Recall On-Loan Cameron Carter-Vickers to Replace Injured Alderweireld

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

After spending the first half of the season on loan to Sheffield United, Cameron Carter-Vickers has returned to Tottenham Hotspur, according to the club website

The 20-year-old played 17 times for the Blades in the Championship, scoring on his debut against Bolton and was meant to be staying at Bramall Lane for the remainder of the season.

Tottenham, however, have decided to fulfil the option of bringing the defender back this month, with Belgium international centre-back Toby Alderweireld out with a long-term injury.

The defender earned his first full cap for the USA national team in November and will be looking to continue the form that earned him a call-up back at Wembley Stadium.

Even with the absence of Toby Alderwiereld, competition will be rife for a starting place for the 20-year-old, with the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier, and summer signing Davison Sanchez to compete with. 

It remains to be seen whether or not Carter-Vickers will have a role to play in Mauricio Pochettino's side for the remainder of the season; however, after some impressive performances in the Championship, he might be ready to make the step-up to the top tier of English football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters