Heed the Call-Up: Tottenham Recall On-Loan Cameron Carter-Vickers to Replace Injured Alderweireld

After spending the first half of the season on loan to Sheffield United, Cameron Carter-Vickers has returned to Tottenham Hotspur, according to the club website.



The 20-year-old played 17 times for the Blades in the Championship, scoring on his debut against Bolton and was meant to be staying at Bramall Lane for the remainder of the season.



Tottenham, however, have decided to fulfil the option of bringing the defender back this month, with Belgium international centre-back Toby Alderweireld out with a long-term injury.

The defender earned his first full cap for the USA national team in November and will be looking to continue the form that earned him a call-up back at Wembley Stadium.



Even with the absence of Toby Alderwiereld, competition will be rife for a starting place for the 20-year-old, with the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier, and summer signing Davison Sanchez to compete with.



It remains to be seen whether or not Carter-Vickers will have a role to play in Mauricio Pochettino's side for the remainder of the season; however, after some impressive performances in the Championship, he might be ready to make the step-up to the top tier of English football.