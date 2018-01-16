Paul Pogba Stat Shows How Influential Man United Midfield Star Has Been

Paul Pogba continues to silence his critics with his play on the field for Man United.

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

After another fine game during Manchester United's 3-0 victory over Stoke City on Monday night, Paul Pogba is continuing to prove all his doubters wrong this season.

The third most expensive footballer in the world was heavily criticized during an up and down 2016-2017 season for the club, but has really come into his own in this campaign.

And as the statistics appear to demonstrate, United tend to rely heavily on the 24-year-old for his creativity as well as defensive work, with Pogba being directly involved with a mightily impressive 14 goals in his last 14 Premier League games, notching up four goals and 10 assists.

The influential central midfielder is now arguably United's most important player, and manager Jose Mourinho will no doubt be desperately hoping that Pogba can stay injury free from now until the end of the season, with the battle for the top four looking to be getting closer every day, not to mention the small matter of a Champions League last 16 clash with Sevilla on the horizon.

Pogba was in fine form on Monday night, firstly providing Antonio Valencia with the ball for United's opening goal, and then setting up Anthony Martial with a brilliant no look pass for their second.

And with the rumors continuing to grow about Alexis Sanchez joining the club, it would certainly be a tantalizing prospect to see both him and Pogba linking up in the near future for United.

