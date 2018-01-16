Inter Officials Attend Dinner With Javier Pastore's Agent to Discuss Possible San Siro Switch

The agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore has apparently met up with Inter officials over dinner to discuss a possible move to San Siro for his client.

As tweeted by Sky Italia's Fabrizio Romano, Marcelo Simonian appears to be trying to engineer a move away from the Parc des Princes for Pastore, just weeks after claiming there was 'nothing' with the Serie A club.

PATRICK HERTZOG/GettyImages

In December he was quoted by Football Italia to have told Foot Mercato: "There’s nothing with Inter for the moment. Really, nothing!"

At that point he failed to quash rumours that he would still be leaving, and now it looks like the lack of real interest from other clubs means Inter could be on the cards for the player after all.

The Argentine, who has also been rumoured to have told his teammates he will leave this month, has been with the French side since 2011 following a €39.8m move from Palermo, and has by and large failed to live up to his billing.

This season he has only made 13 appearances, eight of which were starts, and had to vacate his number 10 jersey for the incoming Neymar at the start of the campaign.

It is undestood he is one of a number of players the club would be willing to let go in order to raise some funds ahead of a summer which will see them splash out £166m to sign Kylian Mbappe permanently from Monaco.

Over in Italy Inter have dropped off the pace somewhat in the Serie A title race and now look set for a battle to try and claim a Champions League spot after some iffy results recently. They sit third in the table two points ahead of Lazio, and eight and nine behind Juventus and Napoli respectively.

