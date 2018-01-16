Jose Mourinho Admits It Is 'Possible' Henrikh Mkhitaryan Could Soon Leave Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that it is 'possible' Henrikh Mkhitaryan could leave the club this month after falling down the Old Trafford pecking order following a significant loss of form since a blistering start to the season.





The Armenian play-maker, who bagged five assists in three games back in August, was left out of the squad for five consecutive Premier League fixtures in November and December, despite being fit.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He was back for draws against Leicester, Burnley and Southampton around Christmas, but then remained an unused substitute against Everton, lasted just 45 minutes after starting in the FA Cup against Derby, and was once more omitted when Stoke visited Old Trafford this week.

Prior to the Stoke game, Mourinho admitted Mkhitaryan's absence wasn't a tactical decision.

"It was just a choice of the players that we know, in this moment, they have 100 per cent their heads in Manchester United. I don't think it's easy for a player to play when there are doubts about his future," Mourinho told Sky Sports before kick-off.

In post-game comments published by ManUtd.com, the manager elaborated.

"He is a player that I like, of high quality, who can give us a lot," Mourinho said.

"If he stays here, he is a very good player. This season he started very well and then he came a little bit down. Last season he was an important player and helped us win the Europa League, so let's see what's going to happen.

"Is he going to be involved in a deal and leave us? It's possible but it's also possible that he stays. We have to protect him and to protect the team a little bit, so let's make sure that he stays with us or that he leaves us.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"The market is open. It's a pity that the window closes on the 31st, it should close tomorrow."

Mkhitaryan was been linked with various clubs in recent weeks, including former side Borussia Dortmund, as well as both Arsenal and Inter Milan.

You may also be interested in 'Jose Mourinho Responds to Questions on Potential Sanchez Deal After Man Utd Ease Past Stoke'