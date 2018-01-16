Man Utd Reject Arsenal Martial for Sanchez Swap Deal as Talks Continue Over Gunners Contract Rebel

Manchester United have rejected Arsenal's attempts to snap up Anthony Martial as part of the deal for Gunners contract rebel Alexis Sanchez.

The Premier League giants are said to be locked in negotiations over the Chile international as United look to win the race for Sanchez, and the Gunners had cheekily chanced their hand at asking for Martial as part of the transfer.

However, RMC Sport has reported that the Red Devils shut down those queries immediately - though it is unclear if Martial was Arsenal's first choice ahead of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is reportedly the most likely United player to make the switch in the deal.

Martial has worked his way back into Jose Mourinho's thinking this term after he struggled for minutes under the Portuguese gaffer for much of the 2016/17 campaign.

The manner of his performances this season has led to Mourinho to change his opinion on the France forward's quality and application, and he now considers the 21-year-old to be part of his first-team plans.

Arsenal have long been touted as a potential destination for Martial if he ever decided to leave Old Trafford, and Arsene Wenger will have hoped to convince United to part with the striker in part-exchange for Sanchez.

United, though, are not interested in letting Martial leave and Arsenal must now make do with receiving a decent wedge of cash and possible Mkhitaryan for Sanchez instead.

The Gunners talisman was the subject of major interest from United's city rivals Manchester City, but the latter have pulled out of a deal for Sanchez after they refused to pay the apparent £35m asking price for the 29-year-old.

United face competition from Chelsea and Liverpool to land Sanchez, who is a free agent in the summer and who is available at a knock-down price.

However, neither the Blues or Reds are thought to have a chance of luring Sanchez to Stamford Bridge or Anfield as he eyes a trip to Manchester with Mourinho's men.

Wenger has already revealed that he expects Sanchez's future to be resolved in 48 hours, and it seems only a matter of time before he joins up with Mourinho at United.

