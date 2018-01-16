Manchester United Target Being Lined Up for January Move With Serie A Leaders Napoli

January 16, 2018

Manchester United target, Lucas Moura, is being lined up by Napoli as a potential signing should they fail in their attempts to sign Bologna winger Simone Verdi.

United have been long time admirers of the Brazilian wide man. Interest that initially arrived in the summer for the Paris Saint-Germain outcast has remained until now, and Jose Mourinho is believed to be interested in a loan deal.

However, reports this week have emerged that Lucas may not be on his way to Old Trafford after all, with his wage demands causing trouble, as well as his wife's desire to avoid the English weather.

Instead, it now seems that Lucas could be on his way to Naples, at least, that's what Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting. Napoli's priority target this month is Bologna's 25-year-old wide man Verdi, who has impressed in Serie A this season.

Should the club's move for Verdi fail, they'll instead turn to Lucas, who is available to the club on loan. PSG are demanding a €3m loan fee until the end of the season, with an obligatory €25m fee once the player reaches a certain amount of matches.

It is believed that Napoli would be happy to go with the French leaders' demands, with the only problem remaining once that is agreed is to sort wages with the player himself. 

The race for the Serie A title has turned into a two horse race between Napoli and Juventus. With the Azzuri so far leading the Bianconeri by one point. However, with the club determined to keep their slender lead, a January recruitment drive is highly desired.

