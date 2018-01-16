Midfielder Lucas Torreira Keen to 'Continue Growing' at Sampdoria

Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira has insisted that he wants to continue to improve his game at the Liguria club.





The Uruguayan turns 22 in February and his performances in the Italian top division have attracted other Serie A clubs as well as a few around Europe.

“I took advantage of the Winter break to come home for a few days. I’m still the same guy I always was, so I love to be surrounded by friends and the people who love me,” Torreira told Ovacion.

“I don’t want to change, as all the sacrifice and evolution in my career was thinking about them.

“I checked the statistics for 2017 and I appear a lot in the lists of winning back possession and interrupting play. That means I’m doing well and that motivates me to do even better.

“I am playing in a very strong league and great things are happening to me, so I want to continue growing, as I am still very young.

“Fortunately, I’ve started scoring goals too. It’s a bad sensation when you don’t score goals, so the three I’ve had this season made me very happy.”