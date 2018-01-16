Milan Takeover Being Investigated Over Suspected Fraud Involving Former Owner Berlusconi

AC Milan are being threatened with charges over fraud by Italian prosecutors after a report over Silvio Berlusconi's sale of the club to Far East investors surfaced.

Berlusconi is being investigated over money laundering, according to Italian news publication La Stampa (h/t Football Italia) and his financial dealings could have repercussions on both I Rossoneri and their current owner Yonghong Li as a result.

Both La Stampa and La Gazzetta dello Sport have now claimed that a 12-page document has been put forward to the tax office - La Guardia di Finanza - ahead of a potential charge being brought against the former Italy president and the sleeping Serie A giants.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Italy's chief prosecutor has denied that any case has been officially opened up against Berlusconi, while the 81-year-old has ridiculed the allegations as mere conjecture and doesn't believe he has a case to answer.

Three suspicious payments - each comprising of €100m each - were been made ahead of Li's takeover of Milan, however, and it is these transactions that the authorities want to get to the bottom of before deciding whether to file a charge or not.

The cash arrived in Italy via a succession of different nations such as Hong Kong, China, Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands - the latter two of particular concern due to their supposed 'tax haven' statuses.

Other vital information relating to Li's takeover is also missing, and that lack of data is only adding fuel to the fire about financial laundering having taken place between Berlusconi and Milan's new bank rollers.

Deputy prosecutor Fabio De Pasquale has a few more days to mull over the small print of the deal and, if he feels there is sufficient evidence to press charges, the Italian tax office shall do so.

De Pasquale was also the man behind Berlusconi being embroiled in a separate tax fraud case that prevented him from running for Italy's Prime Minister post again - a verdict which prevents him from running for public office until 2019.

Berlusconi had sold Milan to Li's consortium in April 2017 for around £650m after months of negotiation.

