New Burnley Signing Nkoudou Reveals Why He Thinks Premier League Is the Best in the World

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

New Burnley signing Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has claimed that the Premier League is the best league in the world following his loan move to Turf Moor.


The 22-year-old former Marseille winger first joined the Premier League with Tottenham back in 2016 for £9.4m. However, after making just six appearances for Tottenham this season, the winger joined Sean Dyche's high flying Burnley side on loan for the remainder of the season.

Nkoudou made his debut for the Clarets this past weekend, in the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, and after he spoke to the Burnley express about what it's like to play in the top tier of English football and revealed why he thinks it's the best in the world. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

He said: “It doesn’t matter if it’s a big club or a small club. It’s a different kind of football but in England you have everything. There’s good passing, good pressing and good play as well which is why I think it’s the best league in the world."

The 22-year-old went on to talk about the unpredictability of the Premier League and how games can change in an instant.

“Anything can happen here. It could be 3-0 and at full-time it could be 3-3. You never know. There’s a big difference," he added.

Burnley welcome Manchester United to Turf Moor this Saturday and the Frenchman is hoping for a positive response from his new side, after his debut defeat.


“The key is to work hard in training and make sure that everyone is focussed and moving forward together. We need to win this game and show heart," the young winger said.

Nkoudou's new home, Turf Moor, has proved to be a fortress in recent years, and he and Burnley will have to be at their absolute best if they're to stop Jose Mourinho's United side this weekend. 

