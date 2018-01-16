Police Deliver Scathing Response to Liverpool Mayor After Infamous Barkley Deal 'Fraud' Accusations

The Merseyside Police have responded to Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson after his take on Ross Barkely's recent move to Chelsea.

The lifelong Toffees supporter made the news last week after he penned a strongly worded letter to the FA in which he stated he'd even contacted police to take a look into the nature of the transfer.

JUSTIN TALLIS/GettyImages

Anderson said that he had made a plea to the relevant policing authorities to investigate whether the Barkley deal was fraudulent.

The 59-year-old, who was elected as the city's mayor in 2012 and is now serving in his second term, has had to watch on as Barkley's initial move to the Blues for a reported £35m fell through on transfer deadline day last summer, and this window he completed his switch for a fraction of that original fee at around £15m.

There is “no evidence that a criminal offence has occurred” over the Ross Barkley transferhttps://t.co/SNPpDka31W — Liverpool Echo (@LivEchonews) January 16, 2018

The Merseyside Police have now responded to Anderson's letter with Assistant Chief Constable Serena Kennedy telling him that 'no evidence that a criminal offence has occurred'.

Upon reception of the response, Anderson said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: "I have had a response from the police saying that they don’t think there is anything criminal but they said they have written to the Football Association to let them know that if their own investigations unearth anything, to inform them.

"I wanted the FA and the Premier League to look at their own protocols because they should have a concern that if a deal was agreed with the player in August and then 16 weeks later the deal is resurrected but for 20 million less - then yes it should be a concern."