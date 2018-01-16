Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema Set to Return Ahead of Crunch Copa del Rey Clash With Leganes

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has recovered from a muscle injury and is set to be included in the first team squad to face Leganes in the Copa del Rey.

The Frenchman hasn't seen any game time in 2018 so far after suffering a biceps muscle femoral injury to his right leg in El Clasico.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

The 30-year-old played through the pain barrier at the Bernabeu and then underwent an MRI scan to reveal the extent of the damage.

The injury ruled him out of both legs against Numancia, the draw with Celta Vigo and the dismal defeat to Villarreal most recently.

But as reported by Marca, Zinedine Zidane is ready to recall the former Lyon striker, who has shaken the injury off after a short recovery, and Los Blancos will need their number one striker to bring his A-game for Thursday's game.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

Madrid are going through another iffy patch at the moment, and could really do with Benzema to find an upturn in form with Cristiano Ronaldo struggling.

Zidanes's men are highly unlikely to retain their domestic crown this season with Barcelona sitting pretty at the top of La Liga, and so their best chances of silverware are the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, which returns next month.

Standing in Real's way of domestic cup glory are Leganes, who reached the quarter-final stage by knocking out Villarreal on away goals in the previous round.

The clash will be the sides' first meeting this season after the scheduled league game in December was postponed to allow Madrid to play the Club World Cup final against Gremio.

