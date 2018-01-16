Report Claims Neymar Owes Barca €100m Compensation Over Broken Contract Agreement

Neymar may have to pay Barcelona a whopping €100m after the Paris Saint-Germain star allegedly broke an agreement over his earnings whilst playing in Catalonia.

Spanish news publication Marca understands that the Brazilian superstar shook hands with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu over a deal that would net him a not-too-shabby €100m after he penned a five-year contract with them in 2013.

Those terms came as Neymar joined La Blaugrana from Santos on 6th May, and seemed to imply that Barcelona would fork out the vast sum of cash to the 25-year-old based on a variety of bonuses in addition to the wage packet he would earn at Camp Nou.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The report, originally released by El Confidencial, was shown to authorities in Neymar's homeland in November as part of the murky case that saw the forward and Barca become embroiled in a nasty spat over his world-record £200m transfer to PSG last summer.

The 2013 contract signed by Neymar revealed that his €100m deal would be based upon his salary, additional prize money for lifting titles and other bonus payments such as number of appearances and goals scored.

Barcelona's manager Ernesto Valverde deserves loads of praise. He has made them better despite losing Neymar. He has also kept Messi sharp and effective. Even Suarez appears interested again. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 15, 2018

(You may also be interested in Barcelona Reject Inter Milan Offer for Rafinha But Negotiations for Deal Continue)



Now a stipulation in his Barca contract has come to light that suggests Neymar will have to pay back that €100m to the Catalan giants after he broke the terms of his agreement by moving to France's capital six months earlier than the deal's expiration date.

Neymar would have been home and dry if he had stayed until January 2018 but, thanks to his eye watering switch to Parc de Princes, will need to pay the monstrous fee back as compensation to his former side.

That compensation deal was only thought to be worth around €40m but El Confidencial's report will now lead to even more petty jibes and dragging of feet from Neymar and Barcelona as the latter looks to be reimbursed by their former megastar.