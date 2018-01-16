Report Claims Ronaldo Has Told Real Madrid Teammates to Focus on Cup Success Amid La Liga Struggles

January 16, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his Real Madrid teammates to forget about their woes in La Liga and focus on winning the Copa del Rey, according to reports in Spain.

Los Blancos are 19 points off the pace set by arch rivals Barcelona, with Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Villarreal effectively ending any hopes Real had of defending their league title.

According to Marca, Ronaldo joined manager Zinedine Zidane in speaking to the team at training on January 9, where he reiterated the importance of winning trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Portuguese superstar allegedly told the squad after they drew away at Celto Vigo: "The Champions League and the Cup are our priorities, we're going for them."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's attempt to motivate his colleagues is one of many frustrations Ronaldo is believed to be feeling at the moment, with reports suggesting he is attempting to force a move away from the Spanish capital after a breakdown in his relationship with the club.

The 32-year old is experiencing his most difficult campaign on a personal note, scoring just four league goals this term in 14 league outings.

Despite their woeful performances in the league, the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League remain realistic targets as Los Meringues attempt to resurrect their dismal season, with Real set to face French champions Paris Saint-Germain in a mouthwatering last 16 contest.

Real will look to get their league campaign back on track when they travel to Leganes this weekend, with Zidane's side now coming to terms with the notion that a top four finish would resemble something of a success.

Failure to do so would result in failure to qualify for next season's Champions League, an embarrassing prospect for a side who conquered European football last season.

