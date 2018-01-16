Robbie Savage Urges Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp to Spend Big on Stoke's Jack Butland

Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage has claimed Liverpool should make a big money offer for Stoke City's Jack Butland.

Liverpool, who are third in the Premier League following their impressive 4-3 win over leaders Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, have struggled defensively under Klopp, and this season the Reds have conceded 28 goals in 23 games - the most out of the top four teams.

Get in!!! What an atmosphere!! See you next week in Swansea 💪🏽😁 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/EEisttn82s — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 14, 2018

The Merseyside club have already secured the services of Netherlands international centre-back Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton for a world record £75m deal, however, Klopp's side may well need more defensive additions if they are to stop leaking goals.





Robbie Savage believes that Liverpool need to sort out their goalkeeping crisis and should sign England international Jack Butland.





The Liverpool boss has been regularly linked with a move to sign a new goalkeeper after individual errors from the inconsistent duo of Mignolet and Karius have cost cost his side points. Karius should probably have done better on Sunday, when the German stopper was beaten at his near post by Sane's shot.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“For me, I’d go and sign a goalkeeper. Put a stupid offer in for Jack Butland. Maybe £30m or £40m,” Savage was quoted by the Sport Review as telling BBC Radio 5 Live.

Butland, who has been at Stoke since his move from Birmingham in 2013, has been consistently linked with a move away from the Bet365 Stadium, and it has been previously reported that Anfield would be the 24-year-old's number one choice of destinations.

Liverpool do have money to spend after they sold star midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for a reported £145m, whether Klopp is willing to spend a significant fee on Butland remains to be seen, however.