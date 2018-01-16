Stoke Caretaker Boss Claims Paul Lambert Will Have Plenty of Talent to Work With

Caretaker boss Eddie Niedzwiecki said new manager Paul Lambert will have plenty to work with once he takes full charge of Stoke City after their heavy defeat to Manchester United.

Lambert watched from the stands as United ran out 3-0 winner at Old Trafford in what proved to be a fairly comfortable win.

Stoke did manage to create a number of good chances in the first half, however their resistance fizzled out after half time as United took full control of the game and secured all three points.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Niedzwiecki admitted he was proud of his side's performance and admitted his side should've been more clinical.

He said: "I was proud of them. I thought we started really well. But they're clinical and so much quality. We worked to a plan and for the first goal we didn't do that plan.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"You have to be clinical at this level and when you play the top teams you have to take those chances."

Later when asked about Lambert's appointment, he admitted he will have plenty of talent to work with once he takes full charge and urged everyone to get behind the new manager.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He added: "I thought we showed really good signs for the new manager. Paul Lambert told me before the game he wasn't going to get involved and he paid me that respect.

"He came in at the end of the game. I said my piece. It's a big challenge staying in the Premier League. We're still in the pack and now is the time for everyone to get behind their new manager."

Stoke have now lost three consecutive Premier League games and sit in 18th place - one point away from safety. They will hope the new appointment of Lambert as manager can inspire the players as they now face a crucial home game against Huddersfield - who currently sit four points above them in 14th place.