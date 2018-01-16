Stoke City Embarrassment as Club Become First in Europe’s Top Five Leagues to Concede 50 Goals

A sorry Stoke City were swept aside by a rampant Manchester United outfit in Monday's 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

Despite the admirable show of support for the 90 minutes and togetherness ahead of Paul Lambert's introduction next Saturday - against Huddersfield - the defeat on the night secured another unfortunate and unwanted milestone for the Potters.

The Staffordshire based outfit became the first team to concede 50 goals in Europe's top five leagues this campaign; highlighting a serious defensive frailty in the side, if it wasn't blatantly obvious already.

Mark Hughes was dismissed earlier this month after his side were dumped from the FA Cup at the hands of League Two side Coventry.

A dismal run of five defeats in seven Premier League fixtures led to Hughes' departure, as the side sunk into the bottom three - a position they're still precariously placed in after Monday.

Lambert will have to act quickly and instil some resolution and defensive nuance in a side that have previously conceded five or more in three occasions this season.

Stoke are stuck in 18th in the league; one point below the safety zone but only five points behind West Ham in 11th, so it's certainly not too late for Lambert to turn things around at the bet365 Stadium but the Scotsman has a massive task at hand.