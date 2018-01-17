Barcelona Captain Andres Iniesta Among List of Absentees for Copa del Rey Clash With Espanyol

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Barcelona trained on ahead of Wednesday night's Copa del Rey quarterfinal against city rivals Espanyol without club captain Andres Iniesta.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the club legend has been unable to recover from a swollen soleous in his right leg, which will force him out of the cup tie as Barcelona look to maintain their domestic dominance. 

It is expected that Iniesta will be one of a number of star name absentees missing form the Blaugrana squad as Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Paco Alcacer, Javier Mascherano and Samuel Umtiti are all unavailable due to injury. 

It is not all bad news, as Nelson Semedo has managed to train with the rest of the group and now has fully recovered from a recent bout of tonsillitis. 


Furthermore, with the list of injuries it also provides an opportunity for some of Barça's fringe players with two players from the B team, Carles Alena and goalkeeper Alberto Varo, called up to join the training session with the first team.

Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde has yet to confirm his first team squad for this Catalan derby.

