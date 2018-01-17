Barcelona Full-Back Aleix Vidal in Talks With Premier League Clubs Over January Move

The agent of Barcelona full-back Aleix Vidal is in talks with clubs in Manchester and Liverpool over a potential transfer, Estadio Deportivo have reported.

It is not clear, however, which of the four Premier League clubs in the respective cities are attempting to sign the Spaniard.

Vidal is reportedly looking to leave Barcelona this month having started just seven times in all competitions so far this season and had been heavily linked with a return to former club Sevilla.

The 28-year-old is said to have grown frustrated by the lack of progress made over a move to a fellow Spanish club, and is now looking further afield.

Liverpool, Everton, Manchester United and Manchester City have not been linked with a move for a right-back as yet in the January transfer window, although Vidal's versatility may appeal.

The former Sevilla man is naturally an attack-minded full-back, but has regularly played higher up as a right-sided winger during his career.

It could be that Everton are in need of a player with such traits, with Seamus Coleman still sidelined.

But the Republic of Ireland international is set for a comeback in the near future, while the potential signing of Theo Walcott may make Vidal's signature less appealing.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been previously linked with Vidal, although Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold have both impressed at right-back this season while Nathaniel Clyne is expected to return from injury next month.