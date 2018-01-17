Bayern Munich Chief Hints at Goretzka Medical as Long-Term Target Nears Contract Expiry

Leon Goretzka could be on the brink of a move to Bayern Munich, snubbing interest from across Europe to move to Bavaria in the summer.

The 22-year-old is entering the last few months of his contract at Schalke 04, something that has also grabbed the attention of Arsenal, Liverpool and even Barcelona.

Bayern's president, Uli Hoeness, recently claimed that a deal for Goretzka had not been completed. However, the 66-year-old went on to claim a move will be completed "when the doctor says yes".

"The chances [of signing Goretzka] are good," Hoeness claimed, as quoted by Funke Sport (via Der Western). "If he joins us, that would be good.

"It's not done, he hasn't signed a contract. Only when the doctor says yes, then the move is done"

Goretzka had been in outstanding form this season before an injury sustained prior to Schalke's hosting of VfL Wolfsburg, and then aggravated at the Veltins-Arena against FC Köln, halted his progress.

The dynamic midfielder has scored four goals in 11 Bundesliga appearances this season, also claiming an assist in the Königsblauen's DFB-Pokal victory over fourth-tier side BFC Dynamo.

Goretzka's outstanding turn of goalscoring prowess this season hasn't just been limited to the Bundesliga, with the youngster's six goals in 12 senior national team appearances making him nailed on to be part of Joachim Löw's World Cup squad.