Borussia Dortmund Boss Peter Stoger Says Aubameyang Has Apologised for Conduct Amid Arsenal Links

Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Stoger has revealed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang apologised for his conduct amid speculation of a transfer to Arsenal.

The striker was dropped for last weekend's Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg for missing an important team meeting, the second time this season he had been punished for "disciplinary reasons".

Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Arsenal as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to leave in the coming days of the January transfer window.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

And he has reportedly made clear his desire to complete a switch to the Gunners, whose new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat identified the Gabon international as an ideal target.

Sky Sport reporter Sascha Bacinski has, however, quoted Stoger as saying Aubameyang has looked to apologise for his actions.

"I had a conversation yesterday with him," said Stoger. "That was absolutely fine. That was a conversation where he has again said that he's sorry."

Stoger had earlier expressed his bemusement at Aubameyang's conduct, although insisted that he is not certain to leave the club.

"Disappointment is the wrong expression," he said in an interview with Sport Bild - via the Independent.

"Rather a lack of understanding as I cannot really comprehend his conduct. And I am certainly not the only one."

Asked if he expected Aubameyang to remain at the club this month, Stoger added: "I assume so."

The 28-year-old has been prolific for Dortmund in recent years, hitting 31 Bundesliga goals last season and 13 in 15 appearances so far this campaign.