Borussia Dortmund Boss Peter Stoger Says Aubameyang Has Apologised for Conduct Amid Arsenal Links

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Stoger has revealed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang apologised for his conduct amid speculation of a transfer to Arsenal.

The striker was dropped for last weekend's Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg for missing an important team meeting, the second time this season he had been punished for "disciplinary reasons".

Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Arsenal as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to leave in the coming days of the January transfer window.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

And he has reportedly made clear his desire to complete a switch to the Gunners, whose new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat identified the Gabon international as an ideal target.

Sky Sport reporter Sascha Bacinski has, however, quoted Stoger as saying Aubameyang has looked to apologise for his actions.

"I had a conversation yesterday with him," said Stoger. "That was absolutely fine. That was a conversation where he has again said that he's sorry."

Stoger had earlier expressed his bemusement at Aubameyang's conduct, although insisted that he is not certain to leave the club.

"Disappointment is the wrong expression," he said in an interview with Sport Bild - via the Independent.

"Rather a lack of understanding as I cannot really comprehend his conduct. And I am certainly not the only one."

Asked if he expected Aubameyang to remain at the club this month, Stoger added: "I assume so."

The 28-year-old has been prolific for Dortmund in recent years, hitting 31 Bundesliga goals last season and 13 in 15 appearances so far this campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters