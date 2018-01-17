Brighton Star Gaetan Bong Applauds the Club's Strategy With Foreign Players

Brighton defender Gaetan Bong says he is pleased with the Seagulls for their strategy with foreign players, but has also revealed the difficulties in adapting to life in England.





Bong came to England at the beginning of 2015 when he joined Wigan on a short-term contract, but he left the club at the end of the season. That same summer, he joined Brighton, who were a Championship side at the time, on a free transfer.

In the two-and-a-half seasons he has been at the Seagulls, he has made 57 appearances for the club, including 11 appearances in the Premier League this season.

The Cameroon international admitted that it is hard for players from abroad to come to England and adapt, but was happy with the club's strategy when it comes to foreign players.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Out of Brighton's eight summer signings, six of them came from around Europe's top leagues.

According to the Argus, the 29-year-old said: "All clubs look around Europe. The only thing is it's hard to come and adapt in England. To stay with the strategy the club has you need to be clever. Mistakes can be made as well. When players come, like we have this year, and I speak with them, people sometimes don't realise how important that is.

"I understand the difficulties, I understand the country as well because I've been here for three years. You need players who are going to make the connection. If not, I have a lot of friends who played in the Premier League and I've heard a lot of things. If not you will have English players and players outside.

"You can do it (buy foreign) but you always need to have this connection, if not you lose something. But I think it's a good strategy - inside this strategy you just have deeper things (to consider)."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The defender also feels that the combination of Brighton's core players and the introduction of foreign players has paid off for the club. He said: "I think we have good players, working together. When one is not playing he is not moaning, he's not fighting. This is positive.

"We have positive players, young ones and older as well. It's so important to find good guys inside the dressing room."

Brighton are currently 16th in the Premier League after losing 2-0 away to West Brom on Saturday. They face Chelsea at home this weekend looking to climb the league table.