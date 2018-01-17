Chelsea will host Norwich City on Wednesday in a replay of the FA Cup third round.

The two sides drew 0–0 earlier this month, forcing a replay.

Chelsea reached the final of last year's competition before losing to Arsenal. In Premier League play, Chelsea is in fourth place, level with third-place Liverpool on points but 15 points behind leader Manchester City. The Blues are coming off a scoreless draw with Leicester City.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.