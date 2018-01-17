Ernesto Valverde Coy Over Barca Success & Claims the 'Best is Yet to Come' Ahead of Copa Del Rey

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Ernesto Valverde has said that there is not one specific moment that has been his best experience as the Barcelona manager since taking over the reigns at the Camp Nou in July, claiming that he hopes "the best is yet to come."


The 53-year-old took over Barcelona at the beginning of the season, his latest appointment in an impressive 15-year career as a manager.

However, when asked what his best moment was with the Blaugrana ahead of the Derbi barceloní, Valverde struggled to pick one standalone moment.


"There's no special moment in my Barça career so far," he said, as quoted by Sport. "There are many moments which have been important.

"The comeback against La Real, the games against Juve - the game at home especially because it came early on, it was important and it served to win the group. The away game, too. But I hope the best is yet to come."

Barcelona return to action on Wednesday for the first-leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final match against their local rivals, RCD Espanyol.

The Blaugrana secured a breathtaking 8-0 win over Real Murcia over two legs in their first Copa del Rey fixture of the season, with an aggregate 6-1 thumping of Celta Vigo helping Valverde's side reach the quarter-finals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters