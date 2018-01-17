Ernesto Valverde Coy Over Barca Success & Claims the 'Best is Yet to Come' Ahead of Copa Del Rey

Ernesto Valverde has said that there is not one specific moment that has been his best experience as the Barcelona manager since taking over the reigns at the Camp Nou in July, claiming that he hopes "the best is yet to come."





The 53-year-old took over Barcelona at the beginning of the season, his latest appointment in an impressive 15-year career as a manager.

However, when asked what his best moment was with the Blaugrana ahead of the Derbi barceloní, Valverde struggled to pick one standalone moment.





"There's no special moment in my Barça career so far," he said, as quoted by Sport. "There are many moments which have been important.

"The comeback against La Real, the games against Juve - the game at home especially because it came early on, it was important and it served to win the group. The away game, too. But I hope the best is yet to come."

Barcelona return to action on Wednesday for the first-leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final match against their local rivals, RCD Espanyol.

The Blaugrana secured a breathtaking 8-0 win over Real Murcia over two legs in their first Copa del Rey fixture of the season, with an aggregate 6-1 thumping of Celta Vigo helping Valverde's side reach the quarter-finals.