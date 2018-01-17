Former Liverpool Defender Urges New Team to Announce Sanchez Signing But Gets Told to Grow Up

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

It has been the most talked about subject of the transfer window so far this month; where will Alexis Sanchez go?

With many teams being linked to the Arsenal man in recent days, a shock move wouldn't be out of the question.

Former Liverpool defender and now Oldham Athletic man Ryan Mclaughlin, however, felt the need to take to the weird and wonderful world of Twitter to encourage the League One side to announce the signing of Sanchez, and he got a less than impressed response from his club.

It's fair to say the club wasn't in the mood for the Belfast native's antics, and quickly shut down and confirmed the club had made no offer for the Chilean international. 

Football fans on Twitter, however, rejoiced at the club's reaction to the former Liverpool defender's tweet. 

All jokes aside though, Oldham and Mclaughlin could do with Sanchez's help, they currently sit 20th in League One, one point off the relegation zone.

Maybe Mclaughlin's tweet was more of a cry for help, rather than a joke. Nevertheless, Alexis Sanchez seems to be on his way out of the Emirates with Manchester United seemingly closing in on the highly rated forward.

And with the Chilean's departure almost imminent, the trials and tribulations of where he may end up are finally coming to a close. 

