'I Hope He Joins': Ramires' Agent Talks Up Inter Move as Transfer Saga Continues

The agent of former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has said that he hopes his client will become an Internazionale player this month, with the 30-year-old understood to be keen on returning to Europe.

Ramires left west London in 2016, completing a €28m transfer to join Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.





However, after spending time back at Chelsea's Cobham training ground during his pre-season, the Brazilian international is now keen on returning to Europe and his agent has been talking up a move to San Siro.

STR/GettyImages

"I hope he will join Inter," Ramires' agent, Luis Carlini, told Premium Sport (via Calciomercato).

The Nerazzurri have already confirmed the signing of Argentine defender Lisandro López on a short-term loan from Benfica. However, Luciano Spaletti will be keen on adding more reinforcements to his squad as Inter look to increase the pressure on Juventus and Napoli in the Serie A title race.

It was first reported that Inter were interested in bringing Ramires back to Europe shortly after the summer transfer window closed, with a number of Italian media outlets suggesting a move could be completed in January.

However, it is understood that Jiangsu Suning aren't willing to let their star midfielder leave the club until a replacement has been found.