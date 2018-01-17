'I'm Not Worried About Making My Players Happy': Conte Dismisses Talk of Eden Hazard Bust-up

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has dismissed any notions that Eden Hazard is unhappy about being substituted prematurely in recent games. 

Hazard has finished just one of his last eight games, and appeared to leave the pitch in a disgruntled fashion when he was recently substituted in his side's home 0-0 draw against Leicester City. 

When asked about whether the player agreed with the reasons for his substitutions, Conte said (via  BBC Sport): "It is not important. I decide. I am the coach. My first task is to do the best for the team and the club, not to make every player happy.

"Every press conference there is always this question about whether I'm worried about making my players happy. No. I'm worried to win, otherwise, we would risk finishing 20th on the table."

Chelsea host Norwich City on Wednesday evening for the FA Cup third-round replay; a game which Hazard will likely be rested for. 

Chelsea new boy Ross Barkley isn't expected to feature either. The England international arrived early in January for £15m from Everton, but Conte believes it is too early for the Englishmen to play, as he is working his way back to full fitness.

Conte added: "We will prepare a friendly game for him this week so we can see his physical condition."

However, Conte is expected to welcome back David Luiz, who hasn't featured for The Blues since November.

