Inter Milan Join Liverpool in the Fight to Sign Real Madrid Star Dani Ceballos

Inter Milan have reportedly entered the battle to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, rivaling Liverpool for his signature.

Ceballos joined Los Blancos in the summer from Real Betis for a fee of around €18m on a six-year deal. But the Spaniard has played just 15 times for the Spanish side this season, scoring two goals. Just six of those appearances came in the La Liga, getting only two starts in those games.

Liverpool are reportedly chasing the Real Madrid midfielder after they began talks with his representatives in December. But the Reds look set to have competition for the player, with Inter Milan apparently looking at Ceballos.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

According to Tuttosport via Team Talk, Inter Milan are ready to battle Liverpool for the Real Madrid star. The Spanish U21 international is seen as an alternative option, in case they fail in their attempt to sign Barcelona star Rafinha.





Cellabos reportedly wants more minutes on the pitch and is apparently looking for a move to get more first-team action. The Spaniard has a €500m buy-out clause in his contract, but Real Madrid could allow the 21-year-old to leave for about £25m.

Inter Milan are currently third in Serie A, nine points behind league leaders Napoli. They have been struggling for form in recent games, with no wins in their last five league games. The Italian side's last league win came at the beginning of December, with a 5-0 win over Chievo.

Inter Milan will be looking to put pressure on the teams above them when they play Roma at home in their next league game this weekend.