Report: Atletico Madrid Lines Up Andrea Belotti as Griezmann's Replacement

Antoine Griezmann is expected to leave Atletico Madrid next summer.

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

In-demand Torino captain Andrea Belotti has been linked with a sensational move to join Atlético Madrid that will see the Italian striker replace Antoine Griezmann at the Wanda Metropolitano next season, as reported by ESPN.

Atlético were interested in signing Belotti last summer. However, a combination of a transfer ban and Torino's steep €100m asking price halted Los Colchoneros' pursuit of the 24-year-old.

Diego Simeone's side could come back in for Belotti over the next few months after an injury-hit season, and no chance of impressing potential suitors at the World Cup, has lowered Il Gallo's reputation across Europe.

The 24-year-old rose to the forefront of European football last season, scoring 28 goals across all competitions. 

The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and AC Milan were all linked with a move for the Italian international. However, Torino's asking price made priorities switch to Romelu Lukaku, Alexandre Lacazette and André Silva respectively.

Belotti first got his chance to impress in the Serie A during a loan spell with Torino in 2013. The Italian striker then made the move to the Stadio Renzo Barbera permanent a year later, completing a €5.5m move from AlbinoLeffe.

Belotti made 64 appearances for the Rosanero before moving to Turin in 2015 for €8.4m. The Italian international has since gone on to make 94 appearances for Torino, with an impressive return of 47 goals and 16 assists.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters