In-demand Torino captain Andrea Belotti has been linked with a sensational move to join Atlético Madrid that will see the Italian striker replace Antoine Griezmann at the Wanda Metropolitano next season, as reported by ESPN.

Atlético were interested in signing Belotti last summer. However, a combination of a transfer ban and Torino's steep €100m asking price halted Los Colchoneros' pursuit of the 24-year-old.

Diego Simeone's side could come back in for Belotti over the next few months after an injury-hit season, and no chance of impressing potential suitors at the World Cup, has lowered Il Gallo's reputation across Europe.

The 24-year-old rose to the forefront of European football last season, scoring 28 goals across all competitions.

The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and AC Milan were all linked with a move for the Italian international. However, Torino's asking price made priorities switch to Romelu Lukaku, Alexandre Lacazette and André Silva respectively.

Belotti first got his chance to impress in the Serie A during a loan spell with Torino in 2013. The Italian striker then made the move to the Stadio Renzo Barbera permanent a year later, completing a €5.5m move from AlbinoLeffe.

Belotti made 64 appearances for the Rosanero before moving to Turin in 2015 for €8.4m. The Italian international has since gone on to make 94 appearances for Torino, with an impressive return of 47 goals and 16 assists.