Journalist Touts Inter as 'Interested' in Wantaway Liverpool Forward Daniel Sturridge

The future of Daniel Sturridge at Liverpool has effectively been fuel for rumour merchants across the internet since Jurgen Klopp's arrival at Anfield.

The striker's inability to engage in the kind of pressing Jurgen Klopp's style of play necessitates was seen as an irreversible stumbling block - and so it has proved.

It is therefore unsurprising to hear the Englishman's name being bounded about at this time. What is perhaps more surprising, is the purported interest of Italian giants Internazionale.

According to the northern football correspondent for the Times Paul Joyce, the Nerazzuri are indeed looking into signing the 28-year-old, although as of yet no formal bid has been made.

Additionally, bookies have been slashing the odds for Sturridge's departure in the last few days, with Inter the current favourites to sign the former Chelsea man.

With Inter's totemic striker Mauro Icardi currently being linked with a move to Real Madrid, they are either on the lookout for possible alternatives, or indeed added to firepower to appease the Argentinian.

If Icardi was to leave San Siro, in January or the summer, the Liverpool outcast would undoubtedly be a strange replacement. Icardi has consistently been one of the most prolific marksmen in Europe, and has 18 goals in 20 league games this season.

Compare that with Sturridge's meagre offering of three scores across competitions so far, albeit in only 14 appearances (the majority of which as a substitute), as well as the pair's contrasting ages, and it becomes clear it would not be an upgrade.

However, if Icardi is convinced to stay at the club, such an unequivocally talented player as Sturridge could be the necessary addition for Inter to veritably challenge for the title going into the second half of the season.

