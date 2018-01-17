Liverpool Midfielder Set for Championship Loan as Bluebirds Eye Top Flight Return

Cardiff City are looking to go toe to toe with Middlesbrough in the race to sign Marko Grujić on a short-term loan from Liverpool, according to a report from Wales Online.

The Serbia international, who has also been attracting interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, is yet to cement his place in Jürgen Klopp's first team and has made just three Premier League appearances this season.

Marko Grujic would be a top signing for Cardiff City and another real sign of intent - if one was needed. Sounds very likely to happen, can't help but be surprised that he hasn't tempted some PL teams #CCFC — Philip Marsh (@PhilipTSMarsh) January 17, 2018

Cardiff are battling for promotion back to the Premier League this season, with the Bluebirds currently sat in third place in the Championship table.

Despite the interest from Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough, Grujić looks set to move to South Wales and gain some first-team experience under Neil Warnock.

The 21-year-old moved to Anfield in January 2016, completing a €7m move from Red Star Belgrade. Grujić returned to the Rajko Mitić Stadium on loan for the remainder of the 2015/16 season before joining his parent club at the end of the campaign.

The highly-rated midfielder has made just 14 first-team appearances for the club, claiming one assist in a narrow league cup victory over Tottenham last season.

However, Grujić did memorably score an outstanding goal for Liverpool during a pre-season friendly against Barcelona in 2016, sending a looping header beyond Claudio Bravo to secure a 4-0 victory over the Blaugrana.

Grujić is already facing an uphill battle for a place in the Liverpool midfield and that task that will be made even harder when Naby Keïta completes his move to Anfield during the summer.