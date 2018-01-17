Liverpool Reportedly Making Keeper Transfer in Summer as Patience Plummets With Mignolet

Liverpool will look to make a goalkeeper signing in the summer to patch up an incredibly flawed area of the pitch. That is, if implications are something to go by...

Widely considered as one of the most reliable journalists concerning Liverpool - if not the most prominent - James Pearce of the Echo has strongly hinted towards a new shot-stopper in the summer, which would not bode well for current custodians Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

You’ll be waiting a long time for that pal — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 16, 2018

Pearce - often the bearer of bad news regarding transfer rumours - replied to a fan expecting the worse that the Reds would not look to add to their current stock.

Indeed, Pearce recently reported Liverpool would not be adding to their goalkeeper ranks in January.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

This is Simon Mignolet's fifth season on Merseyside, with the player failing to win over minds of fans with many unnerving displays.

The Belgian has voiced his his discontent at Juergen Klopp's choice to rotate his keepers, despite playing the lion's share of league matches.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Klopp's decision to opt for fellow ex-Mainzer Loris Karius in the win over Manchester City raised eyebrows, but his comments strongly implied the 24-year-old had taken the number one spot.

Of course, Karius was strongly criticised for being at fault for City's first goal, as Leroy Sane was able to sneak in an equaliser at the near post.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The Reds also have a third-choice in Danny Ward, but the Welshman has made just the one appearance this season - EFL Cup defeat to Leicester - and been linked with another loan move away.

Liverpool have been linked with Atletico de Madrid's Jan Oblak and AS Roma's Alisson as future signings, but will be forced to pay top dollar.