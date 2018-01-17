Manchester City have moved one step closer to signing Paris Saint-Germain youngster Claudio Gomes - with Pep Guardiola having personally met with the player.

City have been linked with the France U18 international for a while now, and have made it very clear to both the player and PSG that they are keen on securing his services - with Gomes yet to even sign a professional contract with the Parisians.

And now, according to RMC Sport (via Metro), the club have taken their interest one step further, by discussing personal terms with the midfielder's entourage. In fact, City have managed to get a verbal agreement from Gomes' people to not speak to any other clubs apart from the Premier League leaders.

Despite the fact that the youngster hasn't even made a senior debut in Ligue 1, Guardiola is believed to have paid him a visit, in order to discuss personal terms as well as persuade the 17-year-old as to why he should move to the Etihad.

It was originally believed that Gomes was ready to sign his first professional contract with his current side, but had his head turned by City's interest.

Should the Frenchman make his way to the blustery cold of Manchester, he will join an otherwise hugely promising group of young midfielders at the club.

The use of both English U17 World Cup winner Phil Foden, and Spaniard Brahim Diaz already show that City are well and truly preparing for the future. Add Gomes into a trio and you have a huge amount of talent at your disposal.

Exciting times for City fans - not that it's not exciting enough as it is...