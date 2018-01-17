New Year, New Team: Arsenal Eye Jonny Evans as They Look Set for a Squad Revamp This January

Arsenal are reportedly looking to bid around £20m for West Brom defender Jonny Evans to help their injury-stricken defence.

The Gunners appear to be set for a squad overhaul this January. Francis Coquelin was already sold to Valencia for a fee of £12m, while Theo Walcott is closing in on an Arsenal exit to Everton after 12 years at the club, and Alexis Sanchez seemingly on his way to either Manchester United or Chelsea.

A number of players have been rumoured to be heading to Arsenal in the wake of the potential departures. Bordeaux's Malcom, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jonny Evans of West Brom are names that have been linked with moves the north London club in recent weeks.

According to the Mirror via the Metro, Arsenal are apparently lining up a £20m move for Evans; having previously contacted West Brom about the player. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly keen to add another defender to his squad.

Jonny Evans now has the same number of Premier League goals as Andriy Shevchenko and Faustino Asprilla. pic.twitter.com/K06jPvf8nR — bet365 (@bet365) January 13, 2018

Manchester City are apparently still interested in the star and could make a move for him, but the Gunners are still confident they will beat their rivals to his signature.





West Brom manager Alan Pardew revealed recently that he spoke with Evans about a move away from the club and revealed that it's not guaranteed he will leave this January. According to the Daily Mail, he said: "It would be inappropriate if I didn't speak to him a little more candidly than I'm talking to you.

"We have a good respect for each other, looked each other in the eye and told each other the truth. It's not the case he is definitely going. This situation was running in the summer and he stayed. Yohan Cabaye was definitely, definitely going to Arsenal when I was at Newcastle. But he didn't go.

"I'll put in a cut off date on any transfer. I would say three or four days before the window closes, depending on the business we have done. We might be looking to do some business on the last day, if I feel it works for the club and is not harmful to us."