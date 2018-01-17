Nicolas Otamendi Signs New Long-Term Contract at Man City Until June 2022

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has officially pledged his long-term future to the club after signing a new four-and-a-half year contract that promises to keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2022.


The new deal sees the Argentine international, who joined City in a £30m deal from Valencia in the summer of 2015, commit to the Premier League leaders until after his 34th birthday.

Otamendi has played close to 120 games for City in his two-and-a-half seasons at the club to date. He is enjoying his best campaign yet in 2017/18, even adding goals to his game after scoring five times in all competitions so far - a very impressive return for a defender.

The former Porto man has missed just a single Premier League game this season, with only Kevin de Bruyne and goalkeeper Ederson playing more often in the league.

