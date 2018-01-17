Report: PSG Puts Donnarumma Interest on Hold, Targets Roma's Alisson

PSG is looking for an upgrade at goalkeeper and is turning to Serie A for its transfer targets.

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain have put talks over a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on hold and turned their attention towards Liverpool target Alisson, Calciomercato have reported.

The Rossoneri are not likely to sell the 18-year-old in the near future unless he is to push for an exit.

Donnarumma was widely expected to leave Milan last summer following disputes between his agent Mino Raiola and the club hierarchy, but a new contract was eventually agreed.

PSG are no longer believed to be prioritizing the Italy international and are instead pursuing Roma's in-demand stopper Alisson, who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. 

The 25-year-old has impressed for the Giallorossi this season, establishing himself as No.1 for both his club and the Brazilian national team.

"It's always a pleasure to know that [big] clubs are keeping an eye on you," he recently told Sky Sport - quoted by Football Italia. "Maybe we talk about it in June."

It remains to be seen who will come out on top in the race for Alisson's signature, although he has insisted that he remains focussed on Roma for the time being.

“I am happy in Rome,” he said. "My head is focussed on Roma. I leave my future in the hands of God.

"For now I am concentrated on Roma. Together with my teammates, we have done a great job to not allow the loss of Szczesny to be felt by the fans.

“I have worked very hard and want to continue along that track.”

