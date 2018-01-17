Report Suggests Sunderland Agree Loan Deal With Liverpool for Starlet Ben Woodburn

Sunderland have agreed a deal with Liverpool to sign Welsh international Ben Woodburn on loan until the end of the season, according to one report.

The 18-year-old is well known to Chris Coleman, with the Sunderland boss giving the Liverpool forward his debut for the Welsh national side in September.

Coleman hoped to add the young starlet to his squad, however, Jurgen Klopp is refusing to authorise the move for the time being, according to the Daily Mail (via The Express).

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Woodburn is highly regarded to be a huge prospect in the future, but his development has been limited due to his lack of playing time for the Reds.

The Welshman became Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer at the age of 17 when he netted against Leeds United in their EFL cup match – bettering Michael Owens record by 98 days.

Coleman has seen the quality that Woodburn possesses first-hand as he handed him his senior international debut against Austria and scored a stunning goal 25-yards out in a 1-0 win.

It was reported that Klopp made Woodburn available for a six-month loan spell ahead of the opening of the January transfer window, due to the lack of first-team chances and because of the attacking talent the Reds have under their ranks.

Sunderland are the front-runners to sign the youngster, however, Coleman has no money to spend in the January window and has no choice but to look into the loan market.

They’re low on attacking options following their top-scorer Lewis Grabban quitting his loan spell and James Vaughn being sold to Wigan.

Coleman will be desperate for a reunion with the promising prospect, as the Black Cats face back-to-back relegations as they sit at the bottom of the Championship and have scored a mere 29 goals in 27 games this season.