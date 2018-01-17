Stoke Edge Closer to Signing Augsburg Defender on Six Month Loan Deal

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Stoke City look set to sign Augsburg defender Kostas Stafylidis on loan for the rest of the season, with new manager Paul Lambert looking to make use of the limited time still available in the January transfer market.

Having become the first club in Europe's top five leagues to ship 50 goals this season, Lambert knows that defensive reinforcement is more than necessary during this winter transfer window.

Having already signed right back Moritz Bauer from Rubin Kazan, the club have now switched their attention to the left side of defence, which is also short on options - Josh Tymon and Erik Pieters taking turns to fill in so far this season.

According to Bild's FC Augsburg Twitter account, left back Kostas Stafylidis is on his way to the Bet365 Stadium - having missed training on Wednesday morning in order to complete a loan move - though to be set with a fee of around €600,000.

The new boss will be eager to get new signings into the squad, and to impose his tactics onto the team; and although Lambert's appointment has come under scrutiny, the man himself can't wait to get started:

“I see it as a great opportunity,” he told the Guardian.

“I never thought I would get the chance to get back to this level. Whether I was 50th or first choice, it never really mattered to me.

"I’m honoured to be here and can’t wait to get started. Everybody knows it’s a real stable club – only two managers in 12 years.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters