Swans Boss Carlos Carvalhal Prioritises Premier League Over FA Cup Ahead of Third Round Replay

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal has claimed that Premier League survival is his top priority ahead of Wednesday night's FA Cup third round replay against Wolves.

The Swans were forced to a replay against Championship table toppers Wolves, as both teams left the field at Molineux a couple of weeks ago with only ten men on the pitch each.

A replay was not what either team was after, and both clubs are now preparing for a midweek battle sandwiched in between their own league matches. And new Swanse boss Carvalhal, when questioned on his stance regarding the cup competition, made his intentions clear.

"Yes, I will do that, for sure, I will make changes. Our main competition is the Premier League," Carvalhal told Sky Sports ahead of the Wolves replay.

"We respect the cup, we respect Wolves, but we need to play players who are coming back from injuries, we must see the players and give them a chance also to play, so it's natural that we will make changes on Wednesday.

"We are looking at the players every day and we have a clear idea what we need from the team. This is very clear."

While Carvalhal won't be too happy at the extra game added to his schedule, it does give him another opportunity to assess his squad - the Portuguese, still new to the side, is unlikely sure of his best eleven just yet.

"We know our players, but if you have one game to see one player, it's one thing and working with them for two weeks, you can check better and better.

"If you have two games in 20 days and see the players in the games, you will be more clear about the situation, of course.

"This is normal. We will try to see all the players and try to give all the players a chance to play and also to progress them."