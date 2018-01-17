West Ham Misfit André Ayew Nears a Return to Former Club as Swansea Plot Premier League Salvation

West Ham's André Ayew is nearing his return back to his former club Swansea City. The Ghanaian has endured a difficult season with the Hammers thus far and will be looking to return to Swansea where he enjoyed a fruitful stint with the Welsh club.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, West Ham will be willing to let the excluded Ayew leave before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The Ghanaian forward has featured sporadically for West Ham, scoring just three goals across 18 games. Since David Moyes took over for Slaven Bilic at the helm, Ayew has been on the fringes of Moyes' plans.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

His exclusion from the West Ham side serves as a perfect indicator for him to seek greener pastures, and Ayew's search could lead him back to the Liberty Stadium to join brother Jordan.

Back in December it was reported by Wales Online that West Ham were to offer the 28-year-old to Swansea but in a part exchange with defender Alfie Mawson, who Moyes is very keen on.





Though, Swansea will be reluctant to let Mawson, a key figurehead at the club go in any part-exchange deal.

It would be a welcomed return for both parties if Ayew makes the switch back to Swansea. In the season of 2015/16 for the Swans the Ghanaian scored 12 goals in 34 Premier League games. And his return would do nothing more than help the Welsh club battle the drop of relegation.