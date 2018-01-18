Antonio Conte Blasts VAR System After Chelsea's Dramatic FA Cup Replay & Insists it Must 'Improve'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has blasted poor use of the new Video Assistant Referee system in the FA Cup following his side's dramatic replay against Norwich on Wednesday night, insisting it must be improved after what he feels was a 'big mistake' was allowed to slip through.





Chelsea eventually prevailed on penalties after being reduced to nine men in extra-time, but thinks the decision to book Willian for diving early in the additional period was wrong and that the video official should have intervened.

Isn't VAR supposed to be used for decisions that referees might need a bit of help on? In that case the Willian incident was the perfect time to call upon the system.



On-field referee Graham Scott made the call but did not refere to video official Mike Jones. In turn, Jones did not alert his colleague as the replay suggested he should have done.

"I think that we need to improve if we want to use this new system," a disgruntled Conte was quoted as saying by Sky Sports after the tie was finally over.

"In this game there is a very clear situation with Willian. I think the situation was very clear and I watched and it's a penalty, very clear," he added.

"The referee quickly took a decision to book Willian. It means you don't have doubt…if we want to improve this new system you have to wait to check with the person that is watching the game and then if this person is 100% sure, 100 per cent the it's okay to book him for simulation."

Rather than complain about the on-field referee making a bad decision, Conte criticised the video official for not reviewing the footage properly, which is what the system is there for.

"The person that is watching the game must have a doubt because there is a kick to Willian, and in this case you have to call the referee and tell him there is a doubt, maybe it's not a penalty, but it's better if you go watch the decision," the Italian explained.

"The Willian penalty was a big mistake. Not for the referee on the pitch, but the person watching the game, if you are watching and don't see that situation he must improve."

