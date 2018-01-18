It has been a testing transfer window for Arsenal fans to say the least. The Gunners has already sold two players this month with Theo Walcott departing for Everton and Francis Coquelin moving to Valencia. Meanwhile, the transfer saga of Alexis Sanchez rages on with Manchester United looking to set to secure his services by the end of the week.

Manager Arsene Wenger has himself confirmed that a swap deal is on the table for Sanchez involving United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Arsenal fans could do with some good news, and they may have just received some regarding the future of Mesut Ozil.

The boss seems to have confirmed that Ozil will not being leaving Arsenal this month. Like Sanchez, the German attacker is out of contract with Arsenal at the end of the season. This has fueled speculation that he will also be moved in January to prevent him moving for free in the summer.

Not according to Wenger however, as when asked about whether Ozil would still be playing for Arsenal in February, the manager replied (via the Daily Star): "Yes of course."

When asked to clarify if that meant that there was no move for the German in the January window, Wenger said, "No."

Ozil missed Arsenal's last Premier League match against Bournemouth due to an apparent knee injury. However, some rumors suggested that the German attacker may have been left out of the squad in order to finalize a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Fans will certainly welcome the news that this was not the case. The German star has four goals and five assists in the league this season, and has undoubtedly become Arsenal's main creative threat.

The Gunners have also been linked with a number of players in this window. Arsenal are reportedly interested in Brazilian winger Malcom from Bordeaux, as well as Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.