Chelsea Target Richarlison to Consider His Future in the Summer

Watford attacker Richarlison will consider his future at the end of the season according to reports.

The 20-year-old has impressed since joining the Hornets from Fluminense for £11.5m in the summer, and according to the Daily Mail the Premier League club are expecting big interest in their star in the summer.

Richarlison has recently been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road with Chelsea being the latest club mentioned as a potential destination, however, the Daily Mail claim that Watford have no intention of selling the Brazilian during the January transfer window.





The Watford man has five goals and four assists in 23 appearances so far this season, although he has recently hit a dip in form, having not found the back of the net in eleven league games, and having no assists in the last six.

It is claimed that Richarlison's weekly wage is £20,000 per week, and this may be a factor in his mindset for the summer, as he would be able to get a significant pay rise if he were to sign for another club. This information could also encourage clubs to make a move for the attacker, as wages won't be a stumbling block in a possible move.

Richarlison's former club Fluminense are also said to be keeping a close eye on the situation, as a 10 per-cent sell on fee was included in the Brazilian's move to the Premier League.

Watford face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday where both Richarlison and Watford will hope to turn around their faltering form.