Juventus Confirm Interest in Liverpool's Emre Can After Player Insists Future Is Still Open

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Juventus chief executive and general manager Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed the reigning Serie A champions' interest in Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who is currently due to be out of contract at Anfield in the summer and is still yet to decide his future.


Can, who is now eligible to formally negotiate with foreign clubs, recently denied that he already has an agreement in place with Juventus, while also admitting that he is still talking to Liverpool over the possibility that he could yet sign an extension with the Reds.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

But Marotta has now told Sky Sports in Italy that it very much remains Juve's intention to try and sign the Germany international.

"Emre Can is a player whose contract is running down, so it allows us to approach him for negotiations and that is the course we have taken," the top official explained.

"I can't say if he could sign a new contract with Liverpool, but I can say we will try all we can to get the player. Obviously, we have to respect what the player wants," he added.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Can joined Liverpool for just under £10m in the summer of 2014. He has played over 150 games for the club to date and has also made his senior international debut during that time.

The 24-year-old has started 16 times in the Premier League so far this season, scoring once. He also started five out of six Champions League group games and will remain an important part of the squad for the remainder of the season, at least.

Whether he is still a Liverpool player come 1st July, only time will tell.

Soccer

