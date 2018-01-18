Leeds United Raise £200k for 5-Year-Old Neuroblastoma Patient Toby Nye in Heartfelt Gesture

Championship side Leeds United have reached their goal of raising the sum of £200,000 for young Neuroblastoma patient Toby Nye.

The club announced their intention to acquire the aforementioned amount back in October of last year, and have since come up with same.

"It is with great pride that Leeds United can announce that the funds for Toby Nye’s Neuroblastoma treatment have been successfully raised," the club announced on their official website. "Five-year-old Toby, from Leeds, will begin his treatment next week."





Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that starts quite early, affecting babies inside of the womb and spreading rather quickly.

Treatment for the five-year-old isn't readily available from the NHS, which is why the club sought to raise funds in light of young Toby's ordeal.

Players and staff all donated a day's wages in October, when the club hosted Sheffield United at Elland Road in a venture coined 'One Day for Toby'.

"At Leeds United we do things as a family," club chairman Andrea Radrizzani said back then. "Toby is part of our family and he needs our help, I know our supporters will unite behind us and together we can get him the treatment he needs to get better."

Leeds United player Samuel Saiz has donated £25,000 for young Leeds fan Toby Nye’s Neuroblastoma treatment, they’ve now raised the 200k needed after Leeds Utd staff and players donated a days wages to raise funds. Anazing to see, all the best with the treatment, Toby!! 👏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jV2tl9ZfeF — The Away Fans (@theawayfans) January 18, 2018

Following the latest development managing director Angus Kinnear expressed pride in the fact that the required amount had been raised.





"We talk about family and togetherness a lot at our club," he said. "It’s a culture we have been determined to reinstate across everyone involved with Leeds and raising this money has truly been a team effort.

“Staff, players, corporate partners and our supporters have united together to give Toby the best opportunity with further treatment and I am incredibly proud of everyone concerned.”