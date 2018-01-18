Leicester's Bid for Benfica Defender Looks to Have Stalled After Foxes Refuse £13.3m Asking Price

Leicester's move for Benfica defender Andre Almeida looks to have stalled after the Foxes refused to pay the Portuguese club's £13.3m asking price.

The Leicester Mercury report that Claude Puel's side have set their price at £4.4m, but Benfica have demanded no less than £13.3m for the 27-year-old, who has been scouted thoroughly by Leicester after some impressive performances for the Portuguese champions.

André Almeida sai do radar do Leicester, o clube Ingles tentou contratar o lateral direito do Benfica mas achou o jogador caro demais pic.twitter.com/YSCHgTzavC — Mercado Transf. (@TransfMercado) January 17, 2018

Leicester had registered their interest in the right-back before Christmas, but Benfica are not keen on selling him whilst in the middle of challenging for the title. Almedia has been at the Estadio da Luz since 2011, helping the club to 10 major trophies in that time.





Benfica president Luiz Felipe Vieira has told Leicester talks between the player and club will not even be considered unless the £13.3m is met, but both clubs appear to be set on their prices and a deal now looks highly unlikely.





Claude Puel's side have conceded 32 goals this season, the third worst in the top half of the table as some decent results under the Frenchman have seen the Foxes move into the top half after a disappointing start to the season in the first half of the term.

Almeida has eight caps for Portugal, having played at the 2014 World Cup where Portugal failed to qualify from the group.