Liverpool Offer Daniel Sturridge to Inter Who Eye Loan Deal For Out of Favour Striker

Out of favour Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge could soon be on his way out of Anfield and joining Italian outfit Inter.

Inter look set to be extremely proactive during the January transfer window, as the Nerazzurri look to bolster their squad. They have recently hit a wall with their attempted signing for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, but have recently improved their offer as they hope to recruit the services of the Brazilian.

Gazzetta dello Sport are now reporting that Inter have also been offered the services of Daniel Sturridge, who looks surplus to requirements at the Reds.

Liverpool have initially said to Inter that Sturridge would be available to sign on a permanent deal. However, financial constraints for the Italian club means they will likely be priced out of a permanent transfer.

Inter's solution is to offer a loan move for the want-away England striker. While Liverpool were reportedly reluctant to agree to a loan deal, their stance has since softened if they can receive some money upfront.

It is perhaps likely that a loan deal without an initial fee would be rejected by the Reds, as it has also been recently reported that Sevilla have had a similar proposition rejected by the club.

The 28-year-old England international has only managed 431 minutes of Premier League football this season, completing 90 minutes just the once. He has two league goals this term, but has not featured since November.

A move away from Liverpool could well suit Sturridge, who wants to revive his career after it has been stunted by injury. With the World Cup in Russia this summer, a move abroad may give him the chance to prove himself and be selected for the England squad.