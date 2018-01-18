Liverpool Reject Sevilla's Loan Offer for Outcast Striker Daniel Sturridge With Inter Also Keen

Sevilla have had an offer to take Daniel Sturridge on loan for the rest of the season turned down by Liverpool.

The England striker is starved of game time at the moment at Anfield, and cannot get a look in past Roberto Firmino, who has been excellent for the Reds this season and for the majority of the time since Jurgen Klopp came in as manager in November 2015.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Mail claim La Liga outfit Sevilla wanted to take Sturridge on a temporary basis, but Liverpool technical director Michael Edwards rejected the offer as the club hold out for offers of around £30m to take him off their hands permanently.

Serie A giants Inter are also said to be keen on signing Sturridge but, like Sevilla, also want to take the forward on loan rather than gamble with a permanent transfer, which has proved a stumbling block in negotiations.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Sturridge's injury record is well documented but he has been fit for the majority of the current season but still hasn't been able to get much game time - he has only started five games in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old, understandably, has grown concerned about his lack of playing opportunities ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia, and is very much open to the idea of a change in environment to boost his chances of selection by England boss Gareth Southgate.

The £150,000-a-week star is said to be desperate to start playing again, and knows that Southgate is unlikely to consider him for the tournament if he isn't showcasing his abilities regularly.

